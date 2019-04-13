See All the Celebrity Couples Who Are Putting Their Love on Full Display at Coachella 2019

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially in full swing, and celebrities are flocking to Indio, Calif to experience the larger-than-life event.

Along with the stampede of famous faces hitting up the two-weekend event, many stars are enjoying the festival with their boo thangs. If anything, it's become a lovers' paradise as the outdoor fest is filled with live music, parties and more.

Let's not forget it's the place to coordinate couples' outfits and take fire pics for the 'gram that will have people commenting "relationship goals."

While there are some Coachella couple veterans in attendance this year (we're looking at you Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler), there are several new duos.

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Halsey and Yungblud, these celebrity couples are putting their love on full display at this year's outdoor event in Indio, Calif. With 330 acres to roam around on, it only makes sense all the famous pairs would make the most of their mini romantic getaway.