The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Tatyana Ali Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Tatyana Ali and her husband Vaughn Rasberry are about to become a family of four.

The 40-year-old actress, who rose to fame as a child star and teen star on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the '90s, announced on Saturday she is pregnant with her second child. Ali posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself showcasing a baby bump while wearing a black dress.

"I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump," she wrote. "We're so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain't lying. Phew! I'm exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry."

Ali has not revealed the sex of her second child.