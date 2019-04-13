The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Tatyana Ali Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 9:35 AM

Tatyana Ali, Pregnant, Baby Bump, Baby No. 2

Instagram / Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali and her husband Vaughn Rasberry are about to become a family of four.

The 40-year-old actress, who rose to fame as a child star and teen star on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the '90s, announced on Saturday she is pregnant with her second child. Ali posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself showcasing a baby bump while wearing a black dress.

"I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump," she wrote. "We're so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain't lying. Phew! I'm exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry."

Ali has not revealed the sex of her second child.

Ali and Rasberry, an associate professor of English at Stanford University, met on eHarmony in 2014 and wed in July 2016.

Ali gave birth to the couple's first child, son Edward Aszard Rasberry, the following September.

Ali played Will Smith's character's little sister Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and went on to star on shows such as Second Generation Wayans, The Young and the Restless and Love That Girl! as well as various movies such as Jawbreaker and Glory Road. Last year, she appeared in the Hallmark film Christmas Everlasting.

In May, she will be a keynote speaker at the Momference event in Washington D.C.

