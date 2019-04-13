Selena Gomez Makes Comeback at Coachella With Surprise Performance With Cardi B

Selena Gomez is back and she and Cardi Bare making money moves!

On Friday night, the former star performed for the first time in almost a year, at the 2019 Coachella festival in Indio, California. She joined Cardi B and Ozuna as they made surprise appearances to perform their hit song "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake during his scheduled set.

This marks the first time Gomez, who has shied away from the spotlight over the past year as she battled mental and physical health issues, has performed at Coachella.

Gomez had last performed live during a surprise cameo during her friend Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in May 2018.