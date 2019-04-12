Willow Smith Performs Aerial Stunt During Brother Jaden's Coachella Set

Jaden Smith is bringing the heat to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with an incredible performance in Indio, Calif.

Debuting bright pink hair and a vibrant outfit, the 20-year-old star adds a pop of color to the outdoor event, which is jam-packed with festival-goers and celebrities alike.

Before the "Icon" singer stepped onto the stage, performing hit after hit, his younger sister, Willow Smith, stole the show with her aerial stunt opening solo.

However, Jaden made sure to have his own aerial stunt moment, as he sang on top of a white Tesla. No joke, and he didn't miss a beat either.

"I fell in love with this very festival when I was 15 years old," he told the hyped crowd. "Now I'm back."

The "GHOST" hitmaker took time to shout out his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Later in his set, he also dedicated a special moment to Nipsey Hussle.