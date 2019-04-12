Kacey Musgraves Brings Out Baddie Winkle for Legendary Coachella Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:10 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Baddie Winkle is following her arrow all the way to Kacey Musgraves' Coachella performance.
In what is sure to be one of the best moments in Coachella history, the country music singer brought out the iconic Baddie Winkle for her performance of "High Horse." Clad in a bright pink ensemble, the 90-year-old came out onstage to dance it out with Kacey on the Coachella main stage. Together, the singer and social media influencer dosey-doed and shimmied as the crowd sang along to the song.
The adorable and fun moment was the perfect end to Kacey's chill set, which included songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour. Fans were dazzled by the singer, who wore a chic rust orange fringe dress that was perfect for the occasion. She complimented the look by wearing gold heels.
This is the Grammy winner's first time performing at the popular musical festival and it surely won't be the last.
Ahead of the show, the 30-year-old told E! News, "You know i'm going to bring some heat for that!"
Plus, the star was totally excited to check plenty of firsts off her list. For example, the star is the first country female artist to perform at the festival which she totally "can't believe." Moreover, this is her very first time attending the show, even as a guest!
I don't know about you, but that definitely deserves a hearty "Yee-Haw"!
To find out how to watch your favorite artists from the comfort of your home, check out the link here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?