Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
You deserve a pat on the back. Why? Because you did the adult thing and filed your taxes on time.
Well Tax Day, the big day, is finally here and it's time to reap the benefits! But whatever will you spend your newfound fortune on? The options are truly endless, but the one that tops our list is investing in a statement handbag or a pair of shoes that are slightly more expensive than your usual purchase.
We're not saying you should spend your whole refund on some new accessories, just a portion of it. Go on sis, you deserve it!
This quilted crossbody is made for the cool girl.
This blush-colored camera bag will go with you everywhere this spring.
A well-made pair black heels are a worthy investment.
A white leather bag is oh so chic for springtime.
This tan cross body impresses us with its unique shape and sturdy hardware.
Jazz up your look with a bright blue floral statement bag.
A classic black tote is always money well spent.
These metallic strappy heels will forever be your cocktail party go-tos.
A light pink satchel is sweet but grown up. We like it.
A luxe leather bucket bag? Yes please.
This satchel style cross body is so trendy in Hollywood right now.
Leopard statement pumps are always a good idea.
A hunter green satchel is a fresh, sophisticated carryall for the season.
We've never met an outfit that doesn't go with a pair of strappy patent leather sandals.
This basic black leather top-handle satchel will serve you well.
