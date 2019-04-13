We're Obsessed With Jessica Simpson's Maternity Line

If you ask us, half the fun of being a mom-to-be is dressing your cute new bump.

As you grow, you're old clothes won't really work, but it's actually great because it's an excuse to buy some fresh new wardrobe staples. But the last think you want is some overwhelming muumuu that doesn't make you feel like a million bucks!

Enter: Jessica Simpson who happens to know a thing or two about fashion. The famous mama has been pregnant a few times and she's also a designer, so she knows the dos and don'ts of maternity style. We took a look at her new line with Motherhood Maternity, and let us tell you: Every single piece is beautiful and flattering—just what expectant mothers want to be wearing.