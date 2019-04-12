Zach Braff Is Spotted Holding Hands With British Actress Florence Pugh

Zach Braff is starting the weekend with a new gal by his side.

The former Scrubs actor took an afternoon stroll in New York City with British actress, Florence Pugh. On Friday, April 12, the two actors were seen holding hands and smiling at each other during their casual outing.

Wearing oversized overalls, a black long-sleeve, combat boots and festive pink sunnies, the 23-year-old star kept her fashion simple. And so did Braff, who opted for jeans, a puffer jacket and sneakers.

While the pair hasn't commented on whether or not they're dating, fans might recall the two recently worked together on one of Braff's projects. The 44-year-old writer-director shot the the short film, In the Time It Takes To Get There, which came to life because of a movie poster contest. It starred Pugh, Alicia Silverstone and Andy King, from Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, who made a small cameo.