Zach Braff Is Spotted Holding Hands With British Actress Florence Pugh

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 4:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Florence Pugh, Zach Braff

BACKGRID

Zach Braff is starting the weekend with a new gal by his side.

The former Scrubs actor took an afternoon stroll in New York City with British actress, Florence Pugh. On Friday, April 12, the two actors were seen holding hands and smiling at each other during their casual outing.

Wearing oversized overalls, a black long-sleeve, combat boots and festive pink sunnies, the 23-year-old star kept her fashion simple. And so did Braff, who opted for jeans, a puffer jacket and sneakers.

While the pair hasn't commented on whether or not they're dating, fans might recall the two recently worked together on one of Braff's projects. The 44-year-old writer-director shot the the short film, In the Time It Takes To Get There, which came to life because of a movie poster contest. It starred Pugh, Alicia Silverstone and Andy King, from Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, who made a small cameo.

Read

See Zach Braff's Comical Take on Social Media Influencers in New Short Film

\Leading up to the short film's release, Zach shared several snaps of the "Fighting With My Family" actress on his social media accounts., Although, there was no hint the two were close.

Florence Pugh, Zach Braff

Splash News

"The final fitting for @florencepugh for the short we made for y'all," he captioned his post, alongside a photo of the 23-year-old star getting ready for her close up. "You can see it TOMORROW! I'll post dat link in AM."

The 44-year-old star hasn't been seriously tied to anyone romantically since dating model Taylor Bagley.

The two called things off in 2014 after dating for five years, however, a source told E! News at the time that they "are continuing their friendship."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zach Braff , Couples , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart & More Stars Can’t Get Enough of Jamie Greenberg’s Beauty Service

"E! News" Asks People on the Street "Avengers" Questions

It's a BTS World Domination!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Engaged Behind Bars!

Coachella sightings, Donald Glover

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Noah Centineo's Rapid Rise to Stardom

Justin Bieber Throws It Back to Coachella 2015 With Kendall Jenner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.