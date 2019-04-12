Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 3:28 PM
Coachella 2019 is officially here.
Weekend 1 of the world-famous music and arts festival kicks off Friday, attracting hundreds of thousands music lovers, fashionistas and stars to the Southern California desert for the next three days.
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala nabbed top billing for the event, and other scheduled performers include Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, J Balvin and Idris Elba. On Sunday, April 21 Kanye West is set to hold a Coachella-inspired version of his "Sunday Service" gathering for attendees.
But these days, Coachella is about so much more than the music. Not only has it become the destination for fashion trends to break ground, but many of your favorite celebs consider it an annual tradition to hit up the exclusive party circuit and rock out to their favorite artists. That's why E! News is granting you a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded fest.
Check out every single celeb sighting at Coachella below:
The Guava Island star looks ultra zenned-out in a casual-looking ensemble at the premiere on Thursday.
It wouldn't be Coachella without a cute floral dress and a casual peace sign.
All smiles here! The actresses pose for a photo at the Guava Island premiere.
All aboard! This One Direction star is heading to the desert in style.
Clearly, Revolve's party at Coachella is the place people want to be.
Sunshine, friends and a cute bikini is all this Victoria's Secret model needs for a fun weekend at the festival.
Take me to the desert! The Victorious star sports a rosy pair of sunnies on Day 1.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum hits up Day 1 in a denim mini skirt and boho chic blouse.
Meow! The supermodel puts a new spin on animal print.
The performer stays cool as he braves the scorching temperatures of Indio, Calif.
Stay tuned to E! News for around-the-clock coverage of Coachella 2019!
