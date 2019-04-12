Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Coachella 2019 is officially here.

Weekend 1 of the world-famous music and arts festival kicks off Friday, attracting hundreds of thousands music lovers, fashionistas and stars to the Southern California desert for the next three days.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala nabbed top billing for the event, and other scheduled performers include Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, J Balvin and Idris Elba. On Sunday, April 21 Kanye West is set to hold a Coachella-inspired version of his "Sunday Service" gathering for attendees.

But these days, Coachella is about so much more than the music. Not only has it become the destination for fashion trends to break ground, but many of your favorite celebs consider it an annual tradition to hit up the exclusive party circuit and rock out to their favorite artists. That's why E! News is granting you a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded fest.