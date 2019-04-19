Cake, Kiddos & Shiplap, Oh My! See Joanna Gaines' Cutest Family Moments on Her 41st Birthday

Raise your glass, get your shiplap ready and toast to the birthday girl, Joanna Gaines!

Today, the Fixer Upper star and home makeover guru turns 41 years old and it makes us so happy. Almost as happy as Chip Gaines on demo day...almost.

Six years ago, Jo changed the home improvement game with the help of her husband Chip when their Waco, Texas life consisting of fixing up homes and making them into gorgeous shiplap-adorned houses with farmhouse sinks aired on TV with the first episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper.

Five seasons later the couple ended their series, but they've remained busy thanks to the books they've written, their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco and their Target home line, among many other ventures.

Now, the duo has a new project in the works, a new media company that will launch in summer of 2020.