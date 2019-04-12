What About a Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Nobody But Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams?

Game of Thrones is heading toward the finish line and HBO is already developing a prequel to keep the world of Westeros alive and on TV. And there could be another spinoff about the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa?

"Oh, I would sign up for that!" Maisie Williams told E! News.

"I would sign up for that, I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff…I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff unless Maisie was in it," Sophie Turner said.

"Nice, me neither," Williams said.

"And no one else," Turner added.