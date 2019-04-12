Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nina Dobrev, Story + Rain, April 2019

Michael Schwartz / Story + Rain

Despite starring on a hit TV show for six years, Nina Dobrev says she still has to "fight" for acting roles.

The 30-year-old actress rose to fame in the late '00s as the heroine Elena Gilbert on the CW series The Vampire Diaries. She left the show, which had a cult following, after six seasons in 2015. She went on to appear in movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the 2017 reboot of the 1990 film Flatliners.

When asked in an April 2019 cover interview for fashion and lifestyle magazine Story + Rain if she would do a Marvel movie, Dobrev said, "I've auditioned for quite a few of them. I still have to fight for roles."

Photos

Nina Dobrev's Best Looks

Here are some of Dobrev's best acting parts over the years:

Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries

Warner Home Video

The Vampire Diaries

The actress played heroine Elena Gilbert, as well as antagonist Katherine Pierce, on the hit CW show for six seasons, from 2009 to 2015.

Nina Dobrev, Degrassi: The Next Generation

Epitome Pictures / The N

Degrassi: The Next Generation

The actress played model, high school student and teen mom Mia Jones on the hit show on seasons six through eight, from 2006 to 2009.

Nina Dobrev, The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Summit Entertainment

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The actress played Candace in the 2012 movie.

Article continues below

Nina Dobrev, Let's Be Cops

Twentieth Century Fox

Let's Be Cops

The actress played Josie in the 2014 crime comedy film.

Nina Dobrev, Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Paramount Home Entertainment

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

The actress played Becky Clearidge alongside Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose in the 2017 sequel to the action franchise.

Nina Dobrev, Flatliners

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Flatliners

The actress starred in the 2017 reboot of the hit 1990 film.

Article continues below

Nina Dobrev, Fam

CBS

Fam

The actress plays Clem, a woman moves in with her older half-sister and her fiancé, on the CBS sitcom, which premiered in January 2019.

Nina Dobrev, Drake, I'm Upset, Video

Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records

Drake's "I'm Upset" Music Video

The actress made a cameo in this 2018 clip.

Nowadays, Dobrev can be seen showcasing her comedic chops on the new CBS comedy series Fam.

 

"I wasn't looking to do a sitcom, and I realized how little I knew about sitcoms," she told Story + Rain. "I was a huge fan of Friends and Will & Grace and Seinfeld, but never watched them with a critical eye. I didn't know they were filmed in front of a live audience."

"My manager and agents said it's basically a play you put on in a week, and it's a challenging medium to do," she continued. "I've always loved a challenge—if it scares me, that's an indication I should do it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nina Dobrev , TV , Movies , The Vampire Diaries , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, The Office

Billie Eilish Is a Major Fan of The Office—and Mindy Kaling Is Here for It

Game of Thrones

What About a Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Nobody But Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams?

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent

Aw! Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Get Real About Life With 2 Kids on By Design

Savannah Guthrie Tells How "TODAY" Bid Farewell to Kathie Lee Gifford

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Veronica Mars Revival Premiere Date Revealed in New Cheeky Teaser

Game of Thrones Stark Family

Long Live the House of Stark! Eight Seasons Later, Which Game of Thrones Stark Family Member Is Your Favorite?

Exclusive: "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.