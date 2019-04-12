Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

Despite starring on a hit TV show for six years, Nina Dobrev says she still has to "fight" for acting roles.

The 30-year-old actress rose to fame in the late '00s as the heroine Elena Gilbert on the CW series The Vampire Diaries. She left the show, which had a cult following, after six seasons in 2015. She went on to appear in movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the 2017 reboot of the 1990 film Flatliners.

When asked in an April 2019 cover interview for fashion and lifestyle magazine Story + Rain if she would do a Marvel movie, Dobrev said, "I've auditioned for quite a few of them. I still have to fight for roles."