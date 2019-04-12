Aw! Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Get Real About Life With 2 Kids on By Design

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 10:58 AM
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have their hands full. The designers are back for a third season of TLC's Nate & Jeremiah By Design, and along with the design projects they take on, they're running after 4-year-old Poppy and 1-year-old Oskar.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Nate and Jeremiah welcome cameras for an update on their home life. Even Jeremiah can't get over how big Poppy is as she picks out a jacket to go with our outfit.
"You guys remember better than anybody, she used to be this little blob and how she's picking out black leather jackets," Jeremiah says to the camera.
Meanwhile, Nate has Oskar, who spits up instead of saying hi. "This is really our life now," he says.
"We thought as new parents that it was going to be a very similar process to when our daughter was born and we didn't do anything for six weeks…It's different when you have two kids because life doesn't stop," Nate says.
TLC
And now 4-year-old Poppy has a boyfriend! Click play on the video above to see the two in action at home.
"Having both kids now, it's been really kind of fun to watch this house and family take on an entirely different energy," Jeremiah says.
The third season of Nate & Jeremiah By Design kicks off on Saturday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on TLC. This season, they help an older couple get the home of their dreams, a couple who find out they're expecting, bought their first home and then lose a job, and a family of four who have been forced to sleep on an air mattress until their stairs to the second floor are fixed.
