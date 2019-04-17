A Tearful Anne Heche Needs a Break After Tyler Henry Connects With Her Late Brother on Hollywood Medium

Moved to tears.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Anne Heche finds herself overwhelmed with emotions after Tyler Henry connects with her late brother Nathan. Not only does Tyler touch upon Anne's brother's past struggles, but the spirit (through Tyler) acknowledges that his death helped the Chicago P.D. actress get out of a dire situation.

"His death is the reason I moved from New Jersey to Chicago," Anne confirms during the reading. "I do believe that it was the universe…that something extraordinary needed to happen to get me out of what would certainly be my death—if I continued to live with my mother in that space."

While the spirit feels he did not have a "fair shot at life," Tyler states that Nathan only has love for Anne.