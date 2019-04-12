Anna Wintour Recalls Last Lunch With Princess Diana Before Her Death

For Anna Wintour, her last lunch with Princess Diana was an unforgettable—and fashionable—one.

As the Vogue Editor-in-Chief recalled during a sit-down interview with Tina Brown at her Women in the World Summit, the two media figures had sat down for lunch with the late Princess of Wales just six weeks before her untimely death in August 1997.

The three met at the Four Seasons, where Diana, according to the women, donned a mint green Chanel suit for the occasion. "She looked incredible first of all. That was the most important thing and she looked fantastic," the Vogue icon described. "I heard that she spent a lot of time deciding what to wear to that particular lunch."