Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True Thompson's 1st Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Birth Photo

Happy birthday, True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl turns 1 today! In celebration of her daughter's special day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share some never-before-seen photos of her baby girl. In one photo, a newborn True can be seen in a Cleveland hospital with her mom shortly after her birth.

Amid all of her birthday posts, Khloe wrote to her social media followers, "My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?"

In addition to the birth photo, the E! star went on to share a series of sweet mother-daughter pictures.