Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary Poses in Lingerie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
April Love Geary, Lingerie, 6 Weeks Post-Birth

Instagram / April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's fiancée April Love Geary took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a revealing postpartum photo.

The 24-year-old posted a mirror selfie showing her posing in a black lace bra and black and white spotted underwear, six weeks after she gave birth to the couple's second child together, daughter Lola Alain Thicke.

April and Robin, 42, also share daughter Mia Love Thicke, 1, and he also shares a 9-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April often posts photos and videos of her and Robin's girls on Instagram.

Photos

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: Romance Rewind

Last month, she posted a clip of Mia kissing her sister.

April and Robin made their public debut as a couple at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, less than a year after Paula filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

The two got engaged on Christmas Eve.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, The Office

Billie Eilish Is a Major Fan of The Office—and Mindy Kaling Is Here for It

Game of Thrones

What About a Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Nobody But Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams?

Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-BF Brooks Ayers

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Relationship Almost Didn't Happen!

Jennifer Garner, 13 Going On 30 - 2004

Jennifer Garner Has the Best Reaction to a 13 Going on 30 Sequel

Nina Dobrev, Story + Rain, April 2019

Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent

Aw! Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Get Real About Life With 2 Kids on By Design

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.