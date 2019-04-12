Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex Brooks Ayers Over Money Owed

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:22 AM
Vicki Gunvalson's relationship with Brooks Ayers has been over for years, but he's still not completely out of her life.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star has filed a lawsuit against her infamous ex-boyfriend, who she dated for four years before announcing their breakup in August 2015. Just a few months later, E! News exclusively revealed Ayers had fabricated medical bills for purported cancer treatment at a Los Angeles hospital.
While it's been years since the controversy, Gunvalson and Ayers are back in the headlines not over medicine, but money. According to legal documents obtained by E! News and filed in Clark County, Nev. court on April 11, the reality star has filed a lawsuit against Ayers for breach of written agreement, breach of verbal agreement, fraud, misrepresentation and other claims over money he has allegedly failed to pay back to his former girlfriend.
In the documents, the star accused Ayers of failing to pay back $184,899 she loaned him in 2011 and not adhering to a written agreement they made in 2016, in which he was to provide an accounting of his income. She further alleged he has not repaid her $81,652 she loaned him for attorneys fees stemming from litigation between 2013 and 2015.
As for the fraud accusation, Ayers "intentionally represented to Plaintiff that he would promptly repay the funds borrowed from Plaintiff, when in fact, Defendant had no intention of ever repaying either of the loans," the lawsuit penned by her attorneys claims.
Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
The lawsuit alleges Gunvalson has suffered damages in excess of $15,000 and now has to pay accountants, auditors, collection agents, attorneys, court costs and others to get the money back.
Gunvalson is seeking an accounting of Ayers' finances, as well as a sum in excess of $15,000 to be determined at trial, "reasonable" attorneys' fees, costs incurred or to be incurred, interest, and punitive and exemplary damages.
E! News has reached out to Ayers for comment.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?