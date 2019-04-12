Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex Brooks Ayers Over Money Owed

Vicki Gunvalson's relationship with Brooks Ayers has been over for years, but he's still not completely out of her life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has filed a lawsuit against her infamous ex-boyfriend, who she dated for four years before announcing their breakup in August 2015. Just a few months later, E! News exclusively revealed Ayers had fabricated medical bills for purported cancer treatment at a Los Angeles hospital.

While it's been years since the controversy, Gunvalson and Ayers are back in the headlines not over medicine, but money. According to legal documents obtained by E! News and filed in Clark County, Nev. court on April 11, the reality star has filed a lawsuit against Ayers for breach of written agreement, breach of verbal agreement, fraud, misrepresentation and other claims over money he has allegedly failed to pay back to his former girlfriend.