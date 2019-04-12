Festival Season Is Here! Which 2019 Coachella Performance Are You Heading to the Desert to See?

The time is now...festival season is upon us!

Today kicks off this year's back-to-back weekends of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California and we are so pumped.

As festival goers pack up their flower crowns and dye their hair exotic colors before heading out to the desert we're over here daydreaming about the killer lineup that lucky concert attendees will be seeing live.

For those of you not heading out to dance your heart out in the desert this year, don't worry you can watch the three-day festival (which happens on two different weekends) on the official YouTube station, so yay!

Now that you know where you'll be watching this epic super concert, the real question is who are you most excited to see perform? Will it be Ariana Grande? What about Childish Gambino or H.E.R.?

Perhaps you're more into Diplo and Zedd?!