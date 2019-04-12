Two Roads to a Royal Birth: Why Meghan Markle's Baby Plans Are Not a Reflection on Kate Middleton's

"A personal decision."

That's how Buckingham Palace described Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newly announced plan to keep the, well, plans around the arrival of their first child private.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace stated. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

While private is not often a word associated with royal life, it is one the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly subtly enforced in their road to parenthood.