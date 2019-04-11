Jussie Smollett Officially Facing $130,000 Lawsuit in Alleged Attack Case

Jussie Smollett is facing more legal troubles.

E! News has obtained the civil complaint that the City of Chicago filed against the Empire star on Thursday. According to the court documents, the city is formally requesting over $100,000 in "overtime pay that the City paid solely due to Defendant's false statements." Bill McCaffrey, a rep for the City of Chicago, tells E! News, "The Law Department has filed a civil complaint against Mr. Smollett in the Circuit Court of Cook County that pursues the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance."

The complaint also outlines the evidence that supports their argument, including statements made by the Osundairo brothers, who Jussie accused of allegedly attacking him.

The lawsuit comes weeks after the City of Chicago sent the actor a letter requesting the repayment of $130,106.15. "Ultimately, the Chicago police investigation revealed that you knowingly filed a false police report and had in fact orchestrated your own attack," the letter alleges. However, Jussie denies that he fabricated the allegations.