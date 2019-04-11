Grey's Anatomy: How Amelia's Disastrous Family Dinner Changed Her For the Better

Family reunions are rarely good news on Grey's Anatomy.

After all, much of the show's premise is that these doctors have found new families among the other doctors in the hospital, either because they didn't have actual families or because their actual families are less than ideal. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) falls into that second category, as the youngest daughter in a large family full of doctors, all still recovering from the trauma of losing their dad as children, and driven even further apart by the death of their brother. Amelia hasn't lived the easiest life, and she's been through a hell of a lot, mostly without the help and support of her three sisters or her mother, and only sometimes with the support of her late brother Derek.

Now, she's doing well, moving on from Owen (Kevin McKidd) while at the top of her career, but none of her family knows that. They just see her as Baby Amy, the troublemaker, which is who her sisters Nancy and Kathleen saw when they met up with her for dinner for the first time in many years in tonight's episode, while Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia were in New York to help out a patient with a severe spinal deformity.