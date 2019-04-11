Snooki Reveals Baby No. 3's Name

Drum-roll please...

Snookiis revealing that baby no. 3 is going to be named Angelo. Snooki kept the announcement low-key by sharing the name on Instagram with the words, "#ANGELO."

The mother-of-two is keeping the theme with her authentic Italian names by bestowing the little boy with the cute moniker. Angelo will join big sister Giovanna Marie and brother Lorenzo Dominic in the LaValle-Polizzi family.

It seems like it was just a few months ago that the Jersey Shore star revealed that she and husband Jionni are expecting another little one. They shared the big news with the world on Instagram by posting a photo of the sonogram, alongside the caption, "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving."

Aside from their holiday announcement, the reality star and her hubby have been keeping the baby news casual, even finding out the gender at the doctor's instead of hosting a gender reveal.