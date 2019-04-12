How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Easter Brunch

It doesn't matter who you are, everyone loves a Sunday Brunch situation.

There's nothing more fun than getting together with the people you love most and eating, drinking and just enjoying each other's company. Most of the time this is done at a restaurant, but you can also do it at home. And with the weather warming up, you have the option to throw a beautiful brunch indoors or out. Either way, you're going to need a few things to beautify it and make a worthwhile experience for your favorites.

Wondering what you'll want to set the scene? We've got you with this list!

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Corelle Vive 16-pc Set, Kalypso

A pop of red on your dinnerware is a welcome spring touch. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Overstock 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

TAG Bubble Glass Rose Stemless Wine Glass

Stemless wine glasses in a pretty pink are a must. 

SHOP NOW: $25 at Overstock

 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Mia Beverage Dispenser

Make sure the drink of choice is flowing with this chic dispenser. 

SHOP NOW: $35.05 $21 at Joss and Main

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

National Tree 20in Spring 3 HurricanE Candle Holder

Every brunch table needs a beautiful centerpiece. Period. 

SHOP NOW: $67 at Overstock 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Party 16 oz. Glass Goblet

If you're going to be serving a signature cocktail, make sure you have some goblets handy. 

SHOP NOW: $29 $27 at Wayfair

 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

10" Green Easter Bunny Spring Ceramic Egg Plate or Candle Holder

We can't think of a better way to serve your hors d'oeuvres than in this cute tray. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at Overstock

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Cotton Napkins with Block Print Floral Design

Cloth napkins are one super easy way to elevate your party.

SHOP NOW: $25.49 $24 at Overstock

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Bistro Ikat Pink s/4 Pededtal Bowls

We can totally see ourselves serving dessert in these glass bowls. 

SHOP NOW: $33 at Overstock

 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Songbird Drink Bucket

Throw some ice in here and add some beverages! 

SHOP NOW: $187 $45 at Joss and Main

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Oasis Pink/White 16PC Dinnerware Set

Pink is the color of the season, so why not bring it into your place settings? 

SHOP NOW: $56 at Overstock

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Wyona Plastic/Resin Picnic Table

Bring the party outdoors with this fun picnic table. 

SHOP NOW: $435 $236 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Bunny Patch Canape Assorted Designs Plates (Set of 4)

These pastel plates are good for passed apps before the actual brunch. 

SHOP NOW: $34.03 $30 at Overstock

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Towle 20-piece 'Wave' Chromed Stainless Steel Flatware Set (Service of 4)

A fresh set of silverware will go a long way with your guests. 

SHOP NOW: $100.95 $63 at Overstock

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Saltopia 3.4oz BBQ & Brunch Flavor Infused Sea Salts

Add a gourmet touch to any main dish with this infused salt collection. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at QVC

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Set of 2 Metal Lattice Mirror Trays by Valerie

Serve up literally anything on these fancy trays. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at QVC

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Set of 2 Watercolor Floral Spheres by Valerie

Add some love to your tablescape with these spring floral arrangements. 

SHOP NOW: $28 at QVC

 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Modern Bar Brunch 7 Piece Beverage Serving Set

Welcome your guests with a drink from this matching beverage set. 

SHOP NOW$34.99 $29 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Oneida Amore White/Pink Porcelain 32-piece Dinnerware Set

This girly dinnerware set has ladies who lunch written all over it. 

SHOP NOW: $130 at Overstock

Article continues below

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Pillow Perfect 2pk Swaying Palms Squared Corners Outdoor Seat Cushion Capri Blue

If your outdoor patio furniture needs an upgrade, might we suggest this trendy palm print? 

SHOP NOW: $54 at Target

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Opalhouse 9' Lemons Scalloped Patio Umbrella Jade Green Poms - Light Wood Pole

Shade is always a smart idea when dining outdoors. 

SHOP NOW: $129 $91 at Target

 

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Covered Cakestand

Whether you bake a cake or are serving cookies this cake stand is our favorite way to display sweet treats. 

SHOP NOW: $34 at Target

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Pop of Pastel for Spring

Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

Coachella 2018, street style

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

E-Comm: Spring Denim on Sale

Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and More Celebs Join the 2019 Met Gala Committee

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop Up to 80% Off

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.