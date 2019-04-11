Ariana Grande Shares the ''Terrifying'' Levels of PTSD She Has in Eye-Opening Instagram Post

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande

Instagram

When it comes to mental health awareness and sharing her trauma following the Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande isn't afraid to open up and speak out.

Taking a short break from posting fun footage from her Sweetener tour, the "Thank U, Next" star highlights something much more serious on her Instagram Stories.

"Not a joke," she captions a screenshot of three brains scans she sent in a group text message.

Displayed in the photo are two side-by-side brain scans that show what a "healthy brain" and "PTSD brain" look like. From the two images, the "PTSD brain" has several highlighted areas, where the other picture hardly shows any outlines.

"guys....," she texts her group, adding, "my brain." Despite the image being in black and white, you can clearly see Grande's brain scan and the multitude of highlighted areas it has. If anything, it's almost double the amount of what she previously shared.

Read

Ariana Grande Delivers Uplifting and Inspirational Message to Fans in Video

As she puts it, her brain scan reveals the "hilarious and terrifying" levels of PTSD she has.

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

It's unknown when Grande got the brain scan and in what context it was for. However, for many, it's eye-opening to see the effects PTSD has on the brain.

Last June, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter candidly spoke about her anxiety and "signs of PTSD" with British Vogue.

"I hate...yeah...admitting it but it very much is," she told the publication after being asked if the dizziness and anxiety she felt after the Manchester bombing were signs of PTSD.

"That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

She added, "Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience—like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Instagram , , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Snooki Reveals Baby No. 3's Name

Khloe Kardashian 1-Year After Tristan Thompson's First Scandal

Sarah Jessica Parker Teases 2019 Met Gala Looks With Andy Cohen

Lauren London Says to Nipsey Hussle: "I Love You Beyond This Earth"

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Feature

America Accepts These Bros: The Unlikely Story of How Pauly D and Vinny Went From DTF Guidos to TV’s Most Eligible Bachelors

Elizabeth Vargas, John Ramsey, BTS Hunting JonBenét's Killer

Why Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas Thinks the Case Can Still Be Solved

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Reveals New Tattoo Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle After Memorial Service

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.