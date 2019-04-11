America Accepts These Bros: The Unlikely Story of How Pauly D and Vinny Went From DTF Guidos to TV’s Most Eligible Bachelors

These guidos are DTF: Down to Fall...in love, that is.

A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres on MTV, with the bromantic duo dating the same 20 women in the hopes of finding the loves of their lives.

No strangers to reality TV, the Jersey Shore stars' new dating series marks the culmination of 10 years of hook-ups-turned-backpacks, summer flings and boardwalk stalkers for Paul DelVecchio, 38, and Vinny Guadagnino, 31.

But now, as their co-stars settle down around them, getting married and welcoming children, these bros are serious AF about A Double Shot At Love, even if they're still pulling pranks and dropping some of the funniest one-liners on TV.

And who better to help guide them in their search for true love than SallyAnn Salsano, the creator of Jersey Shore and the original A Shot At Love, who has been there for Pauly and Vinny through every wild night out and awkward morning after?