Why Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas Thinks the Case Can Still Be Solved

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 3:46 PM
Twenty-three years after the death of JonBenet Ramsey, journalist Elizabeth Vargas still thinks there could be hope for answers.
Vargas is hosting the A&E series Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story, which premieres tonight, that takes a deep dive into the murder of the young girl, who was six years old when she went missing in 1996, only to be later found dead in the basement of her family home. Vargas sat down with E! News and tells us that there are two elaborate theories being presented by the series about the murderers.
One involves the murder of another little girl, 13 years before JonBenet was murdered. The two little girls looked almost identical, Vargas says, and she was assaulted and killed in the exact same manner as JonBenet, which you can hear Vargas detail in the video above.
Vargas says she does believe that the murder can be solved, particularly thanks to DNA testing and new technology we have now in 2019.
"But there's still a good chance we'll never know. I don't think it's possible one person did this. That's my own opinion, so that means two people, and that means at least two people out there know what happened," she says. "It's incredible to me that those people have kept that secret, that people they probably told in their lives, because that's a hard secret to keep, that nobody has told. We have all sorts of cold cases that were solved decades later, and I think this could be one of them.
Hit play above for more from Vargas, and be sure to watch E! News for the full story on the A&E series.
Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on A&E.
