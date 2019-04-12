Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

With spring comes a sense of newness, a fresh start if you will.

No longer are you drawn to moody dark colors like basic black. Instead you're inspired by nature and more into the idea of wearing bright and cheerful colors. Maybe you're drawn to pastel flowers or maybe you're just vibing an Easter color palette. Maybe it's a new brunch dress in a mellow yellow. Or maybe it's new pair of casual sneakers in a soothing lilac. Whatever it is, you're all about those pastels—and so are we.

Don't limit yourself, there's tons of pastel trends to go around. Our top picks for spring are below!

Pistola Aline High Rise Skinny

Purple pants pair nicely with a white top for day and a black option for evening. 

SHOP NOW: $98 at Revolve

Plus Pastel Leopard Satin Wrap Midi

We're already thinking of all the places we can wear this satin wrap dress this spring.

SHOP NOW: $36 at Boohoo

 

Fila Disruptor II Premium Patent Sneakers

Chunky sneakers are so in right now, didn't you know?

SHOP NOW: $75 at Shopbop

 

L'Academie Jasmine Top

A pretty yellow tie-front shirt feels appropriate for the season, yes?

SHOP NOW: $98 at Revolve

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody

Is there anything more spectacular than this classy leather cross body in the perfect shade of pastel?

SHOP NOW: $195 $156 at Zappos

 

Superdown Keysha Off-Shoulder Top

This off-the-shoulder top is romantic but casual.

SHOP NOW: $42 at Revolve

Raye Baby Heel

A subtle pop of pastel in the shoe department is always a good place to start. 

SHOP NOW: $138 at Revolve

Line & Dot Elly Top

Give your going out look a spring touch with this silky yellow halter.

SHOP NOW: $62 at Revolve

Kate Spade New York Glitter Ombre Phone Case

It's never a bad idea to jazz up your phone with a sparkly new case. 

SHOP NOW: $45 $31 at Zappos

BB Dakota First Impressions Dress

Doesn't matter if you're a brunch guest or a wedding guest, this dress fits the bill.

SHOP NOW: $88 at Revolve

Nars Danger Control 6-Color Eyeshadow Palette

As if we need an excuse to buy more makeup. 

SHOP NOW: $49 $23 at Nordstrom Rack

J.O.A. Sweetheart Neck Top With Balloon Sleeve

We love the way an off-the-shoulder patterned top pairs perfectly with any and all jeans. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Revolve

Pastel Blue Denim Mom Jeans

This pastel pants are the ideal option for any casual spring outfit.

SHOP NOW: $54 $21 at Boohoo

BCBGeneration Tasha Loss Slides

We love a a pair of slides for spring, but these are extra fun.

SHOP NOW: $39 at Zappos

 

Superdown Montana Tie Front Dress

Say hello to your new favorite spring dress. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Revolve

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

It's no secret that Birkenstocks are back, and the only way to upgrade is with a pastel version.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Fleming Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag

We're all for splurging on a high quality pastel bag we'll be sporting all season. 

SHOP NOW: $498 at Nordstrom

Superdown Shamika Split Leg Jumpsuit

Nothing says "Hello spring!" more than a sassy jumpsuit.

SHOP NOW: $78 at Revolve

Superdown Thalia Wrap Crop Top

We love a pastel take on polka dots, especially in the form of a flirty crop top. 

SHOP NOW: $34 at Revolve

Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low Platform Sneaker

The lowest-key of ways to incorporate pastels? Sneakers.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nordstrom

