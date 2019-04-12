Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 3:00 AM
With spring comes a sense of newness, a fresh start if you will.
No longer are you drawn to moody dark colors like basic black. Instead you're inspired by nature and more into the idea of wearing bright and cheerful colors. Maybe you're drawn to pastel flowers or maybe you're just vibing an Easter color palette. Maybe it's a new brunch dress in a mellow yellow. Or maybe it's new pair of casual sneakers in a soothing lilac. Whatever it is, you're all about those pastels—and so are we.
Don't limit yourself, there's tons of pastel trends to go around. Our top picks for spring are below!
Purple pants pair nicely with a white top for day and a black option for evening.
We're already thinking of all the places we can wear this satin wrap dress this spring.
Chunky sneakers are so in right now, didn't you know?
A pretty yellow tie-front shirt feels appropriate for the season, yes?
Is there anything more spectacular than this classy leather cross body in the perfect shade of pastel?
This off-the-shoulder top is romantic but casual.
A subtle pop of pastel in the shoe department is always a good place to start.
Give your going out look a spring touch with this silky yellow halter.
It's never a bad idea to jazz up your phone with a sparkly new case.
Doesn't matter if you're a brunch guest or a wedding guest, this dress fits the bill.
As if we need an excuse to buy more makeup.
We love the way an off-the-shoulder patterned top pairs perfectly with any and all jeans.
This pastel pants are the ideal option for any casual spring outfit.
We love a a pair of slides for spring, but these are extra fun.
Say hello to your new favorite spring dress.
It's no secret that Birkenstocks are back, and the only way to upgrade is with a pastel version.
We're all for splurging on a high quality pastel bag we'll be sporting all season.
Nothing says "Hello spring!" more than a sassy jumpsuit.
We love a pastel take on polka dots, especially in the form of a flirty crop top.
The lowest-key of ways to incorporate pastels? Sneakers.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
