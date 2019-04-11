Lauren London Reveals New Tattoo Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle After Memorial Service

Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

After delivering a beautiful speech about the rapper's life, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the life-like portrait of Nipsey Hussle that she has tattooed on her forearm. Under his portrait are the words, "God will rise." She captions the photo, "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him."

In her touching speech at his celebration of life, the actress told the riveted audience about her undying love for the late 33-year-old and how he continues to be an inspiration to her. "His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew, a gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light," London shared. "We lost an incredible soul."

Together, the pair share their son, Kross, who Lauren tearfully said, "probably won't remember how much his dad loved him."