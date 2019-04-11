Game of Thrones: Your Guide to What All the Major Players Are Currently Up To

Now, that does not mean we've included every single Game of Thrones character, because that's a lot of characters, but we've got all the characters you need to know about going into season eight.

For our benefit and yours, we've created a handy guide to where all of the biggest Game of Thrones characters currently are and what they're up to.

Season eight premieres on Sunday, and you shouldn't be ashamed if you're busy trying to remember what on earth happened the last time it was on. After all, that was in August of 2017, and we barely remember what we were doing back then, let alone what 50 characters were doing.

See below to keep up with what everyone is up to!

The gist of it all is that multiple wars are brewing, and everybody's either already picked a side or is about to. We've also got a few key characters who are about to learn some things that they are not going to like very much, and one evil queen abandoned by her brother lover just after she's told him she's pregnant, 'cause that's how it goes in Westeros.

HBO Daenerys Targaryen After hooking up with Jon Snow, Queen Dany is on her way to Winterfell, about to meet the other Starks for the first time and begin the fight against the White Walkers. Jon has pledged his loyalty to her, but it's hard to say what kind of reaction she's going to get from anyone else.

Jon Snow After bending the knee to Daenerys and hooking up with her on a boat, Jon is on his way back to Winterfell to begin the fight against the White Walkers, currently unaware of the fact that Daenerys is his aunt, or that he's actually the heir to the Iron Throne.

HBO Sansa Stark When last we saw Sansa, she and Arya had just managed to try and execute Petyr Baelish for his crimes against literally everyone, and now she's at Winterfell waiting for Jon to return. Meanwhile, we're all waiting for the moment she meets Daenerys Targaryen for the first time. Sansa didn't love Jon's decision to bend the knee to Dany, so we'll have to see how she feels about the woman herself.

Article continues below

Helen Sloan/HBO Arya Stark Arya just helped Sansa take down Petyr Baelish, and the two sisters swore to protect each other after Baelish tried to turn them against each other. She's also still got a few names left on her kill list, including Cersei and the Mountain. She also doesn't yet know the Hound is still alive.

HBO Bran Stark Bran is the full on Three-Eyed Raven now, and was last seen watching the Night King and his new zombie dragon destroy a portion of the wall. He had also just confirmed, with some help from Sam, that Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne, and knows that Jon needs this information pretty soon (probably because he could see what Jon and Dany were up to on the boat).

Tyrion Lannister Daenerys' current Hand of the Queen has been busy taking and arranging meetings, and even had a quick meeting with Cersei at the Dragon Pit meeting where they had a little heart to heart. That's when he learned she was pregnant with another one of Jaime's children, and where she confronted him about supporting Daenerys and trying to bring down the Lannister family. Cersei emerged from that meeting claiming she was ready for a truce, but she was lying. We last saw Tyrion on the boat to Winterfell, witnessing and walking away from Jon and Dany hooking up, very much unsure if that's a good idea. (Spoiler alert: it's not.)

Article continues below

HBO Cersei Lannister Cersei is still the queen, and she claims to be pregnant by her twin brother Jaime. She made a truce with Jon and Dany over the fight with the White Walkers, but had no plan to honor it. She's actually working with Euron Greyjoy, who's on his way to pick up some mercenary ships. The plan is to watch all the other armies fight the dead and lose, then she'll swoop in, take out whoever's left, and then remain in charge. Jaime thought this plan was so stupid that he left her, and she was unable to have him killed, even though she threatened it. We last saw her staring at the snow falling in King's Landing.

Helen Sloan/HBO Jaime Lannister We last saw Jaime leaving King's Landing after realizing that Cersei is a delusional crazy person and that she planned to betray the truce she had made with Jon and Daenerys. He was riding away alone in the new falling snow and had even abandoned his Lannister armor.

Helen Sloan/HBO Samwell Tarly With help from Bran, Sam just discovered some seriously big information about his pal Jon Snow: He's the heir to the Iron Throne, as he's actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. He's also not a bastard, because as Sam read, Rhaegar and Lyanna were actually secretly married. Sam also doesn't yet know that his father and brother are dead, thanks to Daenerys and her dragons.

Article continues below

HBO Theon Greyjoy After some encouragement from Jon, Theon went after his uncle to save his sister, who was being held captive. He won over his potential troops after a swift kick to his nonexistent man parts didn't faze him at all, and so now he's ready to take on Euron.

HBO Bronn Bronn is still pals with Jaime, and at the end of season 7, he was still considering who he was going to pledge his allegiance to after he arranged a meeting between Jaime and Tyrion and acknowledged that he could get a large reward from Cersei for bringing Varys and Tyrion to her. We last saw him leading Podrick away from the meeting at the Dragonpit.

HBO Brienne of Tarth Sansa sent Brienne to represent her at the Dragon Pit meeting with Cersei, and Brienne discovered that the Hound was still alive, despite her best efforts. She tried to convince Jaime to talk to Cersei (which he did, to little success), and was last seen standing with Jon's group as that so-called truce was being called.

Article continues below

HBO Melisandre Melisandre had been exiled from the North thanks to Jon (after she murdered Shireen), but she weaseled her way back into things when she heard Dany was going to be at Dragonstone. Melisandre told Dany about her search for the Prince That Was Promised, and urged Dany to meet up with Jon, which she did, though Melisandre stayed out of sight and declared that her work to "bring ice and fire together" was done. She planned to return to Westeros, because she says it's her fate to die there.

HBO Missandei Missandei is still by the side of her queen Daenerys, and will likely remain there through the war with the Army of the Dead.

HBO Jorah Mormont Jorah, who's been cured of his greyscale thanks to Sam, attended the Dragon Pit meeting and sat right by Daenerys. Now, he's on his way with the rest of her army to Winterfell.

Article continues below

HBO Gendry Gendry, aka Robert Baratheon's bastard blacksmith son, went North beyond the wall with Jon, Tormund, and the Brotherhood Without Banners. When Jon realized the Army of the Dead was marching south, he sent Gendry running as fast as he could to send a raven to Daenerys. He did it, Dany saved the day, and now he's just really tired and on his way to Winterfell with his old pal Davos, his new pal Jon and Jon's new hookup, Dany.

Helen Sloan/HBO Davos Seaworth Davos was the one who arranged the ships to the North and is currently on his way to Winterfell with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Gendry, and all of their forces.

Helen Sloan/HBO Tormund Giantsbane Tormund was part of the party that went beyond the wall and brought back the Wight, and he witnessed Viserion's death and zombification. He also was there on top of the wall when the Night King rode Viserion over to the wall, and witnessed the dragon burning right through it and destroying Eastwatch. He survived the dragon's ice fire but watched as many others died.

Article continues below

Helen Sloan/HBO Euron Greyjoy Euron is secretly working with Cersei and is currently on his way to bring back the Golden Company, the mercenary ships, to fight for Cersei. He's also keeping his niece Yara hostage, and was very disruptive during the meeting at the Dragon Pit, telling Theon that if he didn't submit to Euron, he would kill Yara. He claims to be terrified of the wights. Unbeknownst to him, Theon is currently rallying troops to save Yara from their uncle.

Helen Sloan/HBO Varys Varys is currently Team Daenerys, and is on the ships sailing to the North, though Varys is concerned that Dany may be heading in the direction of her father, the Mad King. He's also the person Dany told to let her know if she's failing as Queen. He's currently suspicious of Bronn and his allegiances, especially when it comes to Cersei.

Helen Sloan/HBO The Hound The Hound/Sandor Clegane is alive, though Arya doesn't yet know that. He joined the Brotherhood Without Banners and joined Jon and Gendry and Jorah on their journey beyond the Wall, though they lost Brotherhood member Thoros in the process. Sandor was happy to find out that Arya was still alive and able to protect herself, and is now on the boat on his way to Winterfell to join the fight against the Army of the Dead. He's also still got plans to kill his brother Gregor, who's just Cersei's lackey now.