Love, Simon Is Becoming a TV Series on Disney+, But With a Twist

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 2:29 PM
Disney+ is turning a recent beloved romcom into a brand new TV series!
Love, Simon premiered to rave reviews last year, and now Disney is taking the sequel to the 20th Century Fox film in a bit of a different direction with a series on its new streaming service, per THR. The movie will have an all new cast, and will be based on the sequel to the book the first movie was based on. Greg Berlanti, who directed the movie, will also not be involved, due to his overall deal at Warner Bros.
However, screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who are also the showrunners on This Is Us, will return to run the series.
The film was based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, and the second book is called Leah on the Offbeat.
Love, Simon focused on Simon (Nick Robinson), a closeted high school student who is outed by another student and begins an anonymous online romance with a classmate. Katherine Langford played Leah, Simon's best friend. Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner played Simon's parents, and Keiynan Lonsdale, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Alexandra Shipp played Simon's other friends.
Leah on the Offbeat was released in 2018 and follows Leah "and her attempts to deal with various personal issues including friendships and relationships, body image, sexuality, self-esteem, going to college and feeling like an outsider."
Disney+ will include all of Disney's movie and TV content, plus content from Fox (after Disney bought Fox), plus new original series made specifically for the platform. The Love, Simon series joins a previously announced live action Star Wars series by Jon Favreau called The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, and an adaptation of the book Timmy Failure. It was also just announced that Hawkeye of the Avengers will be getting his own live action series, starring Jeremy Renner. We can also expect limited series about the Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch.
The service will also be the home of the new High School Musical series.
