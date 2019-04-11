How Wendy Williams' Marriage to Kevin Hunter Finally Came Unraveled

Well, she did say this would be the tell.

"Anybody who's been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy," Wendy Williams stated, addressing rumors that her extended absence from her titular talk show was the result of issues in her personal life. "Don't ask me about mine until you see this gone," she said pointing to the bling affixed to the fourth finger of her left hand.

Though, on that March show, her first time on air in more than two months, she followed that statement up by insisting, "and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."

Perhaps she undershot just a bit. Because earlier today, the sizable round-cut diamond was missing as Williams helmed her series and her left hand was still markedly bare in an Instagram video her makeup artist posted after the closing credits ran.

And by early afternoon any questions about her union were answered as reports emerged the 54-year-old purveyor of Hot Topics had, in fact, filed to end her nearly 22-year marriage to manager Kevin Hunter.