Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Split 2 Months After Reconciliation

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are calling it quits, a source confirms to E! News.

According to the source, "Living in different cities was a factor in their breakup."

Earlier this year, the two rekindled their romance and looked to be in a good place in their relationship. In fact, a source previous told E! News the couple was "happy to be back in each other's lives." However, it appears things didn't work out between them.

Despite their split, People reports they plan to remain friends.

Like the Justice League actor and SNL producer's first breakup, they are reportedly keeping things amicable this time as well. As of now, the publication claims they both want to focus on their family.

Some might recall the pair reconnected back in February, which was just over five months after their first split last August.

At the time of their reconciliation, a source told E! News they were "back in contact," but they weren't officially back together.