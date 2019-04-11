Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Split 2 Months After Reconciliation

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 1:24 PM

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are calling it quits, a source confirms to E! News.

According to the source, "Living in different cities was a factor in their breakup."

Earlier this year, the two rekindled their romance and looked to be in a good place in their relationship. In fact, a source previous told E! News the couple was "happy to be back in each other's lives." However, it appears things didn't work out between them.

Despite their split, People reports they plan to remain friends.

Like the Justice League actor and SNL producer's first breakup, they are reportedly keeping things amicable this time as well. As of now, the publication claims they both want to focus on their family.

Some might recall the pair reconnected back in February, which was just over five months after their first split last August.

At the time of their reconciliation, a source told E! News they were "back in contact," but they weren't officially back together.

Read

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Step Out for a Stroll in NYC

"They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak," a source previously told us. "But they always seem to end up talking again."

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Stoianov / BACKGRID

Similar to the alleged reasons of why they recently broke up, last year a source told E! News "they both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now."

"Family comes first for them both," the insider added.

That's exactly what they're prioritizing right now, according to several news outlets. Both Shookus and Affleck have kids from previous relationships.

The Triple Frontier star and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce last November but are keeping things cordial as they co-parenting their three children—Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6.

The SNL producer has one child from a previous relationship.

