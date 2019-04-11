This Is How NeNe Leakes Would Shake Up The Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes has made it no secret that she's not exactly on good terms with the majority of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars. So, how would she cast the show for the upcoming season 12?

"If I was the person that was casting, you know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that's holding one that don't need to hold one, that's super boring, and give it to somebody else. I would mix it up," NeNe told E! News. "Half of the girls would be gone because they're so boring, child."