Oprah Winfrey and Brie Larson Can't Get Over This Style Tip From Tan France

Oh, the French tuck. It works every time!

There's no question that Hollywood can't get enough of the talented cast of Queer Eye. But do they actually use some of the advice they see on the Netflix series?

You better believe it!

When Oprah Winfrey attended the Women in the World summit this week in New York City, she couldn't help but compliment Brie Larson's look that was inspired by the one and only Tan France.

"Ran into @brielarson back stage at @womenintheworld," Oprah revealed on Instagram. "She was wearing the cutest outfit ever and gave me lessons in French Tuck-ing that @tanfrance had given her."