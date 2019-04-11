Wendy Williams Files for Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is calling it quits with Kevin Hunter.

The 54-year-old talk show host has filed for divorce from her husband, executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show and father of 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. after 21 years of marriage, her attorney told Page Six on Thursday. Williams' rep could not be reached for comment.

The breakup comes amid renewed rumors that Hunter, 46, has been cheating on the Wendy Williams Show host and fathered a child with his alleged mistress. Neither they nor Williams have spoken about the reports.

"Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers," a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement to E! News.

Williams did not wear her wedding ring on Thursday's taping of her talk show. She has alternated between wearing it and going ringless in recent weeks.

Despite the cheating rumors, many fans believed Wendy would stay with her husband, especially after she addressed the status of her relationship in early March.