Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Duggar family is getting a new member.

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Duggar are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on the family blog on Thursday.

"We are ready to double the fun at our house! Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined," Joseph and Kendra wrote in the blog post. "We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"

The duo, who tied the knot in 2017, also made a sweet video for the baby announcement.