Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and More Attend Dwyane Wade's '70s-Themed Retirement Party

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 9:11 AM

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

James Devaney/GC Images

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel joined a slew of celebs who gathered to say "Bye Bye Bye" to Dwyane Wade's NBA career at his retirement party on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old played his last game that night—his team the Miami Heat took on the Brooklyn Nets (and lost). Wade had announced his retirement in September. He has played in the NBA for 16 years and won NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Wade celebrated his retirement at a '70s disco-themed party with wife Gabrielle Union and their celebrity friends at Catch NYC. The guest of honor wore a sparkling gold blazer over black pants, while his wife sported a white studded one-shoulder jumpsuit, paired with a white feathered jacket. The two were photographed showing some PDA in and outside the bash.

In addition to Timberlake and Biel, other guests included John Legend and NBA stars such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, who was accompanied by wife La La Anthony, who danced a lot with Union and posted some photos on Instagram.

Photos

Gabrielle Union's Best Looks

See more pics from Wade's retirement party:

Dwyane Wade; Gabrielle Union-Wade, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Dwyane Wade's Retirement Party

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Double date soon?

Dwyane Wade, Justin Timberlake

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Dwyane Wade

Best buds!

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

James Devaney/GC Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

The guest of honor arrives with his wife.

John Legend, Dwyane Wade

David Alvarez/ Miami Heat

John Legend and Dwyane Wade

The singer poses with the guest of honor.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's Retirement Party

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

PDA alert!

Gabrielle Union, La La Anthony, Dwyane Wade's Retirement Party

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony

Besties!

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Retirement Party

Instagram / La La Anthony

Gabrielle Union

The retired NBA star's wife gets down on the dance floor.

La La Anthony, Dwyane Wade Retirement Party

Instagram / La La Anthony

La La Anthony

The TV personality and Carmelo Anthony's wife strikes a pose.

