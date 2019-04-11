Blake Lively Gets Flirty With Ryan Reynolds Over His Detective Pikachu

Blake Lively doesn't need to catch 'em all.

The actress proved she has eyes for only one Pokémon on Wednesday after she posted a flirty comment on Instagram about Ryan Reynolds' new movie Detective Pikachu.

Reynolds recently shared a clip showing footage from the characters' "audition" process. Everyone from Psyduck to Jigglypuff tried out for a part. Of course, Reynold's character Pikachu was also seen in the video.

"Footage from my ACTUAL audition for #DetectivePikachu," he captioned the clip.

Lively was clearly a fan of her main man's work.

"Is it wrong to say I'd tap that??" she wrote in the comments section.

Without missing a beat, Reynolds replied, "@blakelively this is easily the best fan-fiction I've ever read."