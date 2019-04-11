Kit Harington Describes His Final Game of Thrones Moment as "a Wet Fart of a Scene"

Much has been said about last scenes by the Game of Thrones cast, but Kit Harington's description of his—which may not be Jon Snow's last scene in the series, just the last one Harington filmed as his character—may never be topped: "It couldn't have been more of a wet fart of a scene," he told InStyle.

Hold on. What?

"I think I got my final day changed about 18 times, to the point where I didn't know when it was. I was like, ‘Just don't tell me.' Then it came, and I had that final scene, which was very average," he explained. "I was just walking somewhere with Liam [Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth] and Jacob [Anderson, who plays Grey Worm]. It couldn't have been more of a wet fart of a scene."