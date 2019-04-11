Amy Poehler's Wine Country Trailer Reunites All Your Favorite Saturday Night Live Stars

The moment has finally come: The trailer for Amy Poehler's Netflix movie, Wine Country, is here. It looks like the Saturday Night Live reunion of your dreams.

The movie, which stars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, Cherry Jones and Jason Schwartzman, comes to Netflix on May 10 and, yes, it looks like everything you've ever wanted. Viewers will recognize Pell from her guest appearances on 30 Rock, she also spent years on the writing staff of SNL with Spivey.