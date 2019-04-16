Hear Kristin Cavallari's Perfect Response When Jay Cutler Starts Asking Her About Retirement

Kristin Cavallari isn't calling it quits on her career any time soon.

But Jay Cutler still has some questions about his (almost) 32-year-old wife's retirement plans in this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari. Like: how soon? And will she be interested in a side gig as his "farm hand" when the time comes?

"In an ideal situation—a year, whatever it is—do you see yourself going to the office still every day? Once a week? Twice a week? Three times a week?" her husband asks during an afternoon errand run.

"In a year? Yeah, I'm still gonna be going to the office in two, five, 10 years," says the Uncommon James boss. "Unless I've sold my company in 10 years. But then I'm like, in 10 years, I'm only gonna be almost 42. It's not like I'm gonna retire."

Kristin goes on to tell Jay she'd probably go a little stir crazy if she were to find herself occupation-less in her early 40s, adding that sitting around all day really isn't "[her] personality."