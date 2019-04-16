Hear Kristin Cavallari's Perfect Response When Jay Cutler Starts Asking Her About Retirement

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 7:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari isn't calling it quits on her career any time soon.
But Jay Cutler still has some questions about his (almost) 32-year-old wife's retirement plans in this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari. Like: how soon? And will she be interested in a side gig as his "farm hand" when the time comes?
"In an ideal situation—a year, whatever it is—do you see yourself going to the office still every day? Once a week? Twice a week? Three times a week?" her husband asks during an afternoon errand run.
"In a year? Yeah, I'm still gonna be going to the office in two, five, 10 years," says the Uncommon James boss. "Unless I've sold my company in 10 years. But then I'm like, in 10 years, I'm only gonna be almost 42. It's not like I'm gonna retire."
Kristin goes on to tell Jay she'd probably go a little stir crazy if she were to find herself occupation-less in her early 40s, adding that sitting around all day really isn't "[her] personality."
It seems pretty safe to say her hubby of more than a decade is probably well aware of that. Still, Jay—who's been living it up on the family farm amid his own recent retirement from the NFL—has different ideas about what post-job life can look like.
"Then, you find something else," he tells Kristin, before suggesting, "You could be my farm hand."
Unsurprisingly, his wife doesn't think "that's in the cards" for her, and Jay honestly doesn't see it either.
"Jay is sort of in this retired mode. He's kind of just hanging out and he wants me to sell my business and be there with him," Kristin tells the Very Cavallari camera with a laugh. "That unfortunately is not my dream. I really love Uncommon James and I'm gonna continue to do that. I mean, I take pride in it."
And of course she does! Hear more about Kristin and Jay's future plans—professional and personal—in the clip above!
"It's Really Hot in Here!" Jamie Chung Is Stressed Out When Tyler Henry Brings Up Motherhood on Hollywood Medium
