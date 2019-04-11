Lizzie McGuire's Lalaine Vergara-Paras Says She Was "Forced to Look as White as Possible" Growing Up

Lalaine Vergara-Paras is embracing her ethnicity after years of being forced to hide it.

The 31-year-old actress of Lizzie McGuire fame sparked headlines this week after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram with a candid caption.

"Most of my life growing up I was forced to look as 'white' as possible," Vergara-Paras wrote. "These days I struggle to find photos where I look as ethnic as possible. Like in this photo, the most East Asian I've ever looked. In order to see, for most people, you have to zoom in on ma face."

She concluded, "And in case you still don't understand, I love my face in this photo."