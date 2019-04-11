Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Keeping Their Royal Baby Birth Plans Private

As Meghan Markle's due date approaches, royal admirers are becoming increasingly excited to meet the royal baby. However, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the future parents are keeping the plans around the baby's birth private.

As for the reasoning behind the decision, the Palace stated it was a "personal" choice for the couple and that they want to "celebrate privately as a new family" before sharing the news with the world.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace stated. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."