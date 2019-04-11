LOL! Watch Kristin Cavallari Reveal the Intimate Way Jay Cutler Helped Unclog Her Ducts

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 8:30 AM
Too much information.
In this midseason teaser for Very Cavallari (which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!), Kristin Cavallari reveals the intimate task husband Jay Cutler performed while she had "clogged ducts." This over-share shockingly came about during a dinner with friends in Cabo San Lucas.
"I had, like, major clogged ducts. Jay had to get them out for me," the Uncommon James boss admits to the group. "Sucking harder than he's ever sucked."
Although the Cutlers' close-pals are seen shrieking in horror at the admission, Kristin defends in a confessional that the act "saved my life."
Anything for love, right?
Speaking of love, it appears that Kristin's right-hand Brittainy Taylor may be marriage bound. During a conversation with Cavallari, Brittainy's beau Jon Stone implies that he has something to ask Kristin.
"Oh my god! What are you about to ask us?" The Hills alum quips. "Are you gonna ask Brittainy to marry you?"
While John's response isn't shown, he certainly looks serious about the Uncommon James Head of Operations. Sadly, it seems not everyone is destined for a happy ending as Cavallari's best friend Kelly Henderson ends up in tears amid a gynecology appointment.
Apparently, while meeting with a doctor about freezing her eggs, Kelly learns that she has a cyst.
For all of this and more drama, be sure to take a look at the teaser above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?