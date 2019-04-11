Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and More Stars to Attend 2019 We Day California

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 7:00 AM

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is "feeling inspired and hopeful" ahead of We Day California.

The star-studded event just announced its lineup of attendees, including the "I Can't Get Enough" songstress, Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, will.i.am and Bill Nye. Along with the attendees, Neil Patrick Harris will host the ceremony.

However, that's only scratching the surface. We Day California hints there's many more celebs set to attend the big event, which takes place at The Forum on April 25.

"Every year, We Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful," the 26-year-old "Fetish" star says in the event's press release. "The youth have an incredible, positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world."

She continues, "I'm so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow."

Read

Watch Selena Gomez Face a Zombie Invasion in The Dead Don't Die Trailer

We Day will not only bring crazy-cool performances by talented musicians, but it will unite students and educators, who have made an impact in their local and global communities.

Selena Gomez, WE Day California

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE

"It's incredibly inspiring to see young people who are committed to changing the world," Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE, says in the press release. "We Day California will bring together thousands of students who are raising their collective voice as they work towards creating a future for all."

He adds, "This generation is speaking up and the world is listening."

If you're unable to attend the star-studded event and you don't want FOMO, take down this note: ABC will broadcast the event on Friday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Joe Jonas , Meghan Trainor , Hailee Steinfeld , Neil Patrick Harris , Events , Top Stories , Apple News

