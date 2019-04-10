Tamar Braxton Dishes on Her "Great" New Boyfriend David Adefeso

Wed., Apr. 10, 2019

Tamar Braxton, David Adefeso

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton is opening up about her new boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Earlier this month, the Braxton Family Values star walked the red carpet with her new man at the WE tv show's premiere party. Tamar, who split from husband Vince Herbert in 2017, later made her relationship with David Instagram official.

Along with a red carpet photo of the couple, Tamar wrote to her social media followers, "Whew chile."

Now, Tamar is dishing all about her new romance with the Harvard Business School alum on Just the Sip with E! News' Justin Sylvester. During the duo's chat, Tamar says that she's currently having the best time of her life.

Read

Tamar Braxton Debuts New Boyfriend on the Red Carpet: "Whew Chile"

"He's a standup guy, he's a different kind of guy," Tamar tells Justin, who notes that David looks strong. "I'm 150 pounds, he can carry all of this weight."

"He's great," Tamar assures Justin.

The 42-year-old star, who shares son Logan with ex Vincent, also says that she wants to have another child. 

"I want to," Tamar shares. "I would have 13,000 children."

Take a look at the video above to find out what else Tamar has to say about her relationship, her family and much more on Just the Sip!

